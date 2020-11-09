Flowserve’s (FLS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $28.65 on Friday. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Flowserve by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 167,784 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 207,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after buying an additional 204,794 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

