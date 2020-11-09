Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $7.56 on Friday. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $474.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 411,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth $2,117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Fluidigm by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

