Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Fluidigm stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $474.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,657,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 800,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,145,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 669,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

