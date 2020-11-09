Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLR. ValuEngine cut Fluor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.64. Fluor has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $20.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

