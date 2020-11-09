Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

FOCS opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,612.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 867,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

