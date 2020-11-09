FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 50,000 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $577,500.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $611,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00.

FORM opened at $33.80 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

