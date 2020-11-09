Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $516,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,627 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

