Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,791.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,530.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,478.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

