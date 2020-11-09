Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 510 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

