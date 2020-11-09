Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

FBM opened at $14.45 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,864,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,744,000 after buying an additional 411,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 220,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 147.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 62,069 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.