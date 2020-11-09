Franklin Covey’s (FC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 543.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

