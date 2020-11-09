Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) versus XT Energy Group (NASDAQ:XTEG) Financial Comparison

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) and XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Franklin Electric and XT Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 2 2 0 2.50 XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Electric presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than XT Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Electric and XT Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $1.31 billion 2.21 $95.48 million $2.07 30.41 XT Energy Group $53.13 million 1.90 -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and XT Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 7.50% 12.16% 8.13% XT Energy Group -113.14% -48.05% -21.42%

Summary

Franklin Electric beats XT Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, and industrial applications; and manufactures electronic drives and controls that are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as provides protection from various hazards, such as electrical surges, over-heating, and dry wells or tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in submersible fueling system applications. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes intelligent electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and telecommunication and data center infrastructure. The Distribution segment sells to and provides presale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment and other brands. The company sells its products to wholesale and retail distributors, specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

XT Energy Group Company Profile

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. The company also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and engine cleaners; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as designs and manufactures hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of wine and herbal wine products. The company was formerly known as Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. and changed its name to XT Energy Group, Inc. in November 2018. XT Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

