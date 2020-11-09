Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) versus StepStone Group (NYSE:STEP) Head-To-Head Survey

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Franklin Resources and StepStone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 8 2 0 1.80 StepStone Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus target price of $22.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 14.15% 12.18% 8.77% StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and StepStone Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 1.73 $1.20 billion $2.61 7.44 StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats StepStone Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

