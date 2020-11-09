freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays raised freenet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. freenet has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.43.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.