Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) PT Raised to $91.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frogads currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of FROG opened at $64.42 on Thursday. Frogads has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.80.

Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Frogads’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Frogads news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $20,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,354,757 shares in the company, valued at $300,956,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $44,405,442.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Frogads in the third quarter worth $20,349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Frogads in the third quarter valued at $4,590,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Frogads in the third quarter valued at $2,285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frogads in the third quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frogads in the third quarter valued at $1,154,000.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

