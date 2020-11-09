Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FEC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) stock opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Frontera Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.16. The firm has a market cap of $201.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$113.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post -0.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

