FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NYSE:FSK opened at $15.22 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

