FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

