Fusion (FSN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Fusion has a market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001652 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Ethfinex and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,596.39 or 0.99382665 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,036,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,467,166 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

