Galactrum (ORE) Hits Market Capitalization of $12,063.75

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 41.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar. Galactrum has a market cap of $12,063.75 and approximately $2.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,590.71 or 0.99346487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00436208 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00629497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00102353 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org.

Galactrum Coin Trading

Galactrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.