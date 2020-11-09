GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) Insider Acquires £13,652.80 in Stock

GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) insider Marlene Wood acquired 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £13,652.80 ($17,837.47).

Shares of DIGS stock opened at GBX 111.60 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $555.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.90. GCP Student Living PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) Company Profile

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

