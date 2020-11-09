GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDS. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of GDS opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -230.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDS has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $99.31.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after acquiring an additional 825,460 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in GDS by 58.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 775,707 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $87,626,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GDS by 113.0% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 404,697 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in GDS by 353.6% in the second quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

