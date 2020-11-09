GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €21.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.47 ($33.49).

Shares of G1A opened at €28.28 ($33.27) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.48.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

