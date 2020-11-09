GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.47 ($33.49).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €28.28 ($33.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.48. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

