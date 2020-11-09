GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.47 ($33.49).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €28.28 ($33.27) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.48.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

