GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.47 ($33.49).

G1A stock opened at €28.28 ($33.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.48.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

