GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.47 ($33.49).

G1A opened at €28.28 ($33.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €29.98 and a 200-day moving average of €28.48. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

