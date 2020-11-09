General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.78.

GM stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in General Motors by 30.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in General Motors by 129.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,236,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,588,000 after buying an additional 698,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

