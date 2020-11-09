Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,584 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Gentex worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after buying an additional 67,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,330,000 after buying an additional 261,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.