Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

THRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

THRM stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

