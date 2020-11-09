Gevo (GEVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GEVO opened at $1.07 on Monday. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

