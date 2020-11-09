Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter.

GILT opened at $6.08 on Monday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $332.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

