Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of Globe Life worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,035,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 848,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,615 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 79.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 258,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,006.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,000 shares of company stock worth $12,110,820. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

NYSE:GL opened at $84.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

