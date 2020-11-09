Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth $198,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 373,970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $503,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

