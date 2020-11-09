Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLUU. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.65.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

