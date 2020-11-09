goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Raymond James

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$78.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 19.85. goeasy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$21.08 and a 1-year high of C$85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$68.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.27.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$150.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.23 million. Research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 7.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

