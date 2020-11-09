goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSY. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) stock opened at C$78.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.91. goeasy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.08 and a 1 year high of C$85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$150.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.23 million. Equities analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 7.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

