Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Hycroft Mining (OTCMKTS:HYMC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Gold Reserve’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining N/A N/A $2.61 million N/A N/A Gold Reserve $1.60 million 83.01 -$13.15 million N/A N/A

Hycroft Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Reserve.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hycroft Mining and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Hycroft Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining N/A -930.72% -16.43% Gold Reserve N/A -2.56% -2.52%

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Reserve beats Hycroft Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

