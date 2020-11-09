Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) PT Raised to C$10.50

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOOD. Raymond James set a C$9.15 target price on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) stock opened at C$9.74 on Thursday. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $630.90 million and a P/E ratio of -48.70.

About Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

