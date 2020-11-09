GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Price Target Raised to $13.00

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GPX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.06.

GP Strategies stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $106.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GP Strategies by 224.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 297,699 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in GP Strategies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 181,614 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies by 338.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GP Strategies in the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

