Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

GC opened at C$24.08 on Thursday. Great Canadian Gaming Co. has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$45.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.35.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chuck Keeling sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total transaction of C$483,278.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$612,821.75. Also, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.65, for a total value of C$287,591.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,625.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

