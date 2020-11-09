Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.62.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

