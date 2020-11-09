Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Shares of GH stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $7,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,680,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,413,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $57,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,560,774 shares of company stock valued at $764,893,954. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

