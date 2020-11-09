GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 14,079 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 331.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,639,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after acquiring an additional 127,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 926,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,433,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Dover by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $116.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.