GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 17,172 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1,281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 151,255 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000.

Shares of SWAN opened at $32.08 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

