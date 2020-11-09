GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after buying an additional 662,543 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,470,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,927,000 after buying an additional 160,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $500.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 641.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total transaction of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,459 shares of company stock worth $129,475,100. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.