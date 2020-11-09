GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,897 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

