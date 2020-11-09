GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $733.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $705.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

