GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON stock opened at $125.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion and a PE ratio of -88.35. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $139.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Peloton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peloton from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Peloton from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

