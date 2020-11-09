GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE:MO opened at $37.27 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

